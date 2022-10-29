10 kid-friendly spooky films you can watch this Halloween - Hocus Pocus to Ghostbusters

The Nightmare Before Christmas

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' will give you a mix of Halloween and Christmas vibes, so you can visit the magical world this Halloween and if you loved it than watch it again on Christmas.

Tim Burton’s holiday classic and iconic is the one that you can't miss.

The musical dark fantasy film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town who stumbles through a portal to Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with the holiday.

(Photograph:Twitter)