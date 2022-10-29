10 kid-friendly spooky films you can watch this Halloween - Hocus Pocus to Ghostbusters
Halloween has arrived, and it's time to watch some scary movies. However, choosing a scary film for your children is a difficult task. So, to make things easier for you, we've compiled a kid-friendly film that will be ideal for your movie night.
A quirky animated film will be a perfect watch for your Halloween weekend. The supernatural black comedy franchise has multiple sequels and remakes - 'Addams Family Values', 'Addams Family Reunion' and 'The Addams Family. Pick and watch your favourite film.
Streaming on: Amazon Prime.
Hocus Pocus
Halloween classic 'Hocus Pocus' starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches will make your Halloween night full of laughs.
The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ghostbusters
Kill some ghosts with ghostbusters. The 1984 film starring Bill Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengle, respectively. The film revolves around the parapsychologist trio starting a ghost-catching business in New York City.
One can also watch the sequel to the 1984 film, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.
Streaming on: Netflix.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
'The Nightmare Before Christmas' will give you a mix of Halloween and Christmas vibes, so you can visit the magical world this Halloween and if you loved it than watch it again on Christmas.
Tim Burton’s holiday classic and iconic is the one that you can't miss.
The musical dark fantasy film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town who stumbles through a portal to Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with the holiday.
Monsters at Work
For animated film lovers, Disney plus 'Monsters at Work' can be a perfect binge-watch for this weekend. You can also watch the first part of the film 'Monsters, Inc.'
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Hotel Transylvania
Todd Durham's animated franchise consists of four feature films, short films, and an - animated TV series, along with several video games. Featuring an ensemble cast of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, the franchise revolves around the monsters and ghosts who relax in the plaza hotel Transylvania to get away from humans.
Casper
Casper is a friendly ghost that your children would love to watch. The 1995 film follows the story of a therapist and his daughter who moves into a mansion to get rid of all the spirits, but soon her daughter befriends a sweet ghost named Casper.
The Haunted Mansion
The supernatural horror film directed by Rob Minkoff stars Eddie Murphy as a realtor who gets trapped in a haunted mansion along with his family
Return to OZ
The classic 1985 film tells the story of a Young Dorothy Gale and her innocent dog Toto. One day, Dorothy along with her dog gets swept away from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, where they find three new friends and together they embark on a journey to find a Wizard.
Monster House
Your kids will love watching a movie about a house, that is a monster. An animated film directed by Gil Kenan, the film follows the story of three kids, who will save the entire neighbourhood from the spooky house.