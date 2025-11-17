LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 isolated train routes connecting the remotest places on Earth

10 isolated train routes connecting the remotest places on Earth

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 18:18 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 18:18 IST

From Tibet's Qinghai-Tibet Railway to Africa's Tazara and Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer, these trains connect some of the remotest and most rugged areas on Earth. 

Qinghai-Tibet Railway, China
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Qinghai-Tibet Railway, China

This railway connects Tibet to mainland China over 1,956 km, crossing the world’s highest railway station at Tanggula (5,068 m). It passes through permafrost areas and remote plateaus, helping isolated communities access cities.​

Tazara Railway, Tanzania and Zambia
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Tazara Railway, Tanzania and Zambia

Stretching 1,860 km, the Tazara connects Dar es Salaam with Zambia’s interior. It traverses remote African wilderness with rivers, mountains and savannahs, supporting freight and passenger transport far from urban centres.​​

Inlandsbanan, Sweden
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Inlandsbanan, Sweden

Going 1,288 km from Kristinehamn to Gällivare, Inlandsbanan passes through sparse forests and small towns in northern Sweden. It is vital for local mobility in sparsely populated and cold regions.​

Alaska Railroad, USA
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Alaska Railroad, USA

This remote rail line crosses rugged wilderness from Seward to Fairbanks, serving isolated communities in Alaska. It travels over 660 km through mountains, forests, and frozen landscapes without nearby road access.​

Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia

Running 9,289 km from Moscow to Vladivostok, this iconic railway crosses remote forests, mountains, and steppe. It connects isolated Siberian settlements with major cities and is the longest continuous train route globally.​

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer travels scenic routes through remote mountainous wilderness of British Columbia and Alberta. It offers access to isolated national parks and small towns away from main highways.​

Ruta de las Nubes, Argentina
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Ruta de las Nubes, Argentina

This train traverses harsh desert and mountainous terrain of the Andes over 425 km. It serves remote towns while carrying passengers through some of South America’s most dramatic landscapes.​

Indian Railways Nilgiri Mountain Railway, India
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian Railways Nilgiri Mountain Railway, India

Known as "Toy Train," it connects the remote hill station of Ooty through steep terrain and isolated villages. The metre-gauge line is a vital transport link for this elevated region.​

White Pass & Yukon Route, Alaska and Canada
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

White Pass & Yukon Route, Alaska and Canada

Covering rugged, isolated terrain through steep mountain passes and wilderness areas, this railway is an engineering marvel enabling travel and trade in harsh remote environments.​

Trans-Andean Railway, Chile-Argentina
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Trans-Andean Railway, Chile-Argentina

This railway crosses the Andes mountains, connecting remote high altitude passes and small towns on both sides. It is crucial for trade and transport in a difficult mountainous region.

Trending Photo

B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?
7

B-1 Bomber in India: Which Indian Air Force aircraft did the B-1 Bomber train with during Cope India 2025?

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League

Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you
11

Global food powerhouses: Top 10 countries with the best cuisines on the planet — India's rank will surprise you

54 hours a week? Top 8 hardest-working countries in 2025, know where India ranks
10

54 hours a week? Top 8 hardest-working countries in 2025, know where India ranks

Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks
10

Governors Awards 2025: Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey- Check the celebrities’ red carpet looks