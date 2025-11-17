/10 isolated train routes connecting the remotest places on Earth

From Tibet's Qinghai-Tibet Railway to Africa's Tazara and Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer, these trains connect some of the remotest and most rugged areas on Earth.
This railway connects Tibet to mainland China over 1,956 km, crossing the world’s highest railway station at Tanggula (5,068 m). It passes through permafrost areas and remote plateaus, helping isolated communities access cities.
Stretching 1,860 km, the Tazara connects Dar es Salaam with Zambia’s interior. It traverses remote African wilderness with rivers, mountains and savannahs, supporting freight and passenger transport far from urban centres.
Going 1,288 km from Kristinehamn to Gällivare, Inlandsbanan passes through sparse forests and small towns in northern Sweden. It is vital for local mobility in sparsely populated and cold regions.
This remote rail line crosses rugged wilderness from Seward to Fairbanks, serving isolated communities in Alaska. It travels over 660 km through mountains, forests, and frozen landscapes without nearby road access.
Running 9,289 km from Moscow to Vladivostok, this iconic railway crosses remote forests, mountains, and steppe. It connects isolated Siberian settlements with major cities and is the longest continuous train route globally.
Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer travels scenic routes through remote mountainous wilderness of British Columbia and Alberta. It offers access to isolated national parks and small towns away from main highways.
This train traverses harsh desert and mountainous terrain of the Andes over 425 km. It serves remote towns while carrying passengers through some of South America’s most dramatic landscapes.
Known as "Toy Train," it connects the remote hill station of Ooty through steep terrain and isolated villages. The metre-gauge line is a vital transport link for this elevated region.
Covering rugged, isolated terrain through steep mountain passes and wilderness areas, this railway is an engineering marvel enabling travel and trade in harsh remote environments.
This railway crosses the Andes mountains, connecting remote high altitude passes and small towns on both sides. It is crucial for trade and transport in a difficult mountainous region.