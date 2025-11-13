LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 futuristic trains currently in development around the world

10 futuristic trains currently in development around the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 14:21 IST

Futuristic trains like Japan’s SCMaglev, the Hyperloop concept, and India’s Vande Bharat 4.0 promise ultrafast, safe, and green travel. Advances in maglev and automation are shaping railways worldwide.

SCMaglev, Japan - Speed Over 600 km/h
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

SCMaglev, Japan - Speed Over 600 km/h

Japan’s SCMaglev uses superconducting magnets for magnetic levitation, allowing trains to reach speeds above 600 km/h during tests. It aims to connect Tokyo and Nagoya, cutting travel time significantly by 2030.​​

Hyperloop - Vacuum Tube Pod Travel
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Hyperloop - Vacuum Tube Pod Travel

Hyperloop technology plans to move pods inside low-pressure tubes at speeds over 1,000 km/h. Still in prototype stages, it promises ultrafast, energy-efficient travel with minimal air resistance. Companies like Virgin Hyperloop are developing this advanced system.​

India’s Vande Bharat 4.0 - Enhanced Comfort and Efficiency
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

India’s Vande Bharat 4.0 - Enhanced Comfort and Efficiency

India plans to launch Vande Bharat 4.0 within 18 months, with speeds up to 200 km/h. It features ergonomic seats, upgraded facilities, and the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system for safe high-speed travel.​

China’s Fuxing Hao - Fast and Energy Efficient
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

China’s Fuxing Hao - Fast and Energy Efficient

China’s Fuxing Hao trains operate at 350 km/h. Newer versions focus on reduced noise, energy savings, and passenger comfort across expanding national routes like Beijing-Shanghai.​

CRC Maglev, China - 400+ km/h Speeds
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

CRC Maglev, China - 400+ km/h Speeds

China develops the CRC Maglev train with speeds above 400 km/h. This semi-underground maglev line uses lightweight materials and magnetic levitation for smooth, fast travel.​

L0 Series Maglev, Japan - Record Test Runs
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

L0 Series Maglev, Japan - Record Test Runs

The L0 series reached 602 km/h in test runs. It serves as a platform to improve maglev safety systems and technology for future commercial operation.​

NEVOMO Passive Maglev, Poland - Maglev on Traditional Rails
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

NEVOMO Passive Maglev, Poland - Maglev on Traditional Rails

Poland’s NEVOMO is developing passive maglev technology for current rail tracks. It aims to reach speeds of 550 km/h without the high cost of maglev infrastructure.​

Amtrak Next-Gen Trains, USA - Sustainable and Fast
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Amtrak Next-Gen Trains, USA - Sustainable and Fast

Amtrak is investing in new trains for the US, designed for energy efficiency and speeds competitive with international models. These trains focus on passenger comfort and environmental sustainability.​

Brightline 2, USA - High-Speed Regional Travel
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Brightline 2, USA - High-Speed Regional Travel

Brightline 2 aims to connect major US cities at speeds near 240 km/h. The project supports modern high-speed rail expansion and improved regional mobility.​

Alto Metrò, Europe - Automated Urban Transit
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Alto Metrò, Europe - Automated Urban Transit

Europe’s automated metro experiment, Alto Metrò, employs AI and IoT for real-time management and passenger convenience. It strives to enhance urban public transport with driverless technology.​

Trending Photo

Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences
7

Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences

Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it
5

Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it

'Weapons of fear': Terrifying science behind thermobaric, radiological and chemical arms
8

'Weapons of fear': Terrifying science behind thermobaric, radiological and chemical arms

Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you
10

Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs