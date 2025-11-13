/10 futuristic trains currently in development around the world

Futuristic trains like Japan’s SCMaglev, the Hyperloop concept, and India’s Vande Bharat 4.0 promise ultrafast, safe, and green travel. Advances in maglev and automation are shaping railways worldwide.
Japan’s SCMaglev uses superconducting magnets for magnetic levitation, allowing trains to reach speeds above 600 km/h during tests. It aims to connect Tokyo and Nagoya, cutting travel time significantly by 2030.
Hyperloop technology plans to move pods inside low-pressure tubes at speeds over 1,000 km/h. Still in prototype stages, it promises ultrafast, energy-efficient travel with minimal air resistance. Companies like Virgin Hyperloop are developing this advanced system.
India plans to launch Vande Bharat 4.0 within 18 months, with speeds up to 200 km/h. It features ergonomic seats, upgraded facilities, and the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system for safe high-speed travel.
China’s Fuxing Hao trains operate at 350 km/h. Newer versions focus on reduced noise, energy savings, and passenger comfort across expanding national routes like Beijing-Shanghai.
China develops the CRC Maglev train with speeds above 400 km/h. This semi-underground maglev line uses lightweight materials and magnetic levitation for smooth, fast travel.
The L0 series reached 602 km/h in test runs. It serves as a platform to improve maglev safety systems and technology for future commercial operation.
Poland’s NEVOMO is developing passive maglev technology for current rail tracks. It aims to reach speeds of 550 km/h without the high cost of maglev infrastructure.
Amtrak is investing in new trains for the US, designed for energy efficiency and speeds competitive with international models. These trains focus on passenger comfort and environmental sustainability.
Brightline 2 aims to connect major US cities at speeds near 240 km/h. The project supports modern high-speed rail expansion and improved regional mobility.
Europe’s automated metro experiment, Alto Metrò, employs AI and IoT for real-time management and passenger convenience. It strives to enhance urban public transport with driverless technology.