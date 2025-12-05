/10 flight-control features that help the Su-57 fighter jet in high-angle turns

The Su-57 operates with inherent aerodynamic instability allowing extremely rapid attitude changes during high-angle turns. Conventional stable aircraft resist rapid direction changes; Su-57's unstable design responds instantly to pilot inputs. The KSU-50 flight control system continuously compensates maintaining artificial stability. This counterintuitive approach enables 30-degree-per-second sustained turns impossible for stable fighters. Pilots achieve precise nose-pointing without control lag in combat situations.