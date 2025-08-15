/10 fighter jets that Indian Air Force has operated from 1947 to 2025

Fighter jets flown by the Indian Air Force from 1947-2025. Each jet has played an important part in air defence, national pride, and the story of India’s skies. Let's explore their stories that defined air power.
The Spitfire was India’s first major fighter post-independence. It helped secure the nation in the early years. The Spitfire served till the late 1950s.
The Hawker Tempest was used alongside the Spitfire in the late 1940s. It played a role in the 1947-48 conflict and was retired in 1953.
The Vampire was India’s first jet fighter. It entered service in 1948 and marked the move into the jet age. It was retired by 1965.
The Folland Gnat became famous in the 1965 war, known as “Sabre Slayer.” It served between 1958-1978.
The Hunter joined the IAF in the late 1950s. It performed in several wars, including 1965 and 1971, serving until the 1980s.
The MiG-21 was inducted in 1963 and will retire in September 2025 after 62 years, making it IAF’s longest-serving fighter jet. It saw action in all major wars since.
The British-designed Jaguar entered service in 1979. Used for ground attacks, it is still part of the IAF.
The Mirage 2000 joined in 1985 and became famous after the 1999 Kargil war. The Mirage 2000 remains active in service today.
The Su-30MKI entered service in 2002. India now has over 260 Su-30MKIs. This jet is the main strength of IAF, as reported by official documents.
The Rafale was inducted from 2020. Multirole Fighter: The Rafale is designed to handle various missions, including air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strikes, anti-ship attacks, and nuclear deterrence.
The indigenously built Tejas joined service in 2016. developed by India's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The future of Indian air power.