/10 features of the Su-57 fighter jet that boost agility at low speeds

The Su-57 features Saturn AL-41F1 engines with three-dimensional thrust vectoring nozzles capable of deflecting ±16 degrees in all flight axes. Unlike the F-22 Raptor limited to vertical-axis vectoring, the Su-57's asymmetrically steerable nozzles create pitch, yaw, and roll moments independently. This allows immediate response to pilot commands even at near-zero airspeed, providing super-agility advantages during low-speed engagement phases. The nozzles can deflect differentially, meaning one can vector differently from the other, creating roll moments without traditional control surface input.