/'10-day space trip': Inside the tiny world of NASA Artemis' Orion capsule

There are no dedicated bedrooms on a trip to the Moon. For most nights of the 10-day journey, the entire crew will sleep at the same time to maintain a synchronized schedule. To catch some rest, the astronauts simply attach their sleeping bags to Orion's interior walls. As Commander Reid Wiseman described the microgravity experience: “It's like climbing into my bed, and I'll feel warm and tucked-in… a metal-and-plastic bed.”