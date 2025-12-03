/10 countries using the most single-use plastics

2025 plastic waste hits 225M tons globally. India leads 9.3M tons, China 2.8M tons, Nigeria 87.5 per cent mismanaged. Indonesia, USA, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Russia, Thailand follow. 31.9 per cent mismanaged pollutes environment.
Thailand generates 1 million tons plastic waste yearly. Sixth-largest ocean plastic source globally. 2025 plastic import ban completes reduction plan. Tourism drives single-use consumption challenges.
Russia produces substantial plastic waste facing collection issues. Recycling costs and outdated systems hinder progress. 2025 regulations tighten plastic controls gradually. Transition phase targets better management.
Brazil generates 1.4 million tons plastic waste yearly. Recycling rate remains low at 4 per cent nationally. Amazon region suffers inland pollution spread. Federal programmes promote waste segregation.
Vietnam shows growing plastic consumption with economic expansion. Mekong River carries waste to South China Sea. Manufacturing sectors drive packaging demand surge. Government targets 75 per cent reduction by 2030.
Philippines contributes significant ocean plastic from coastal waste. Beach accumulation affects tourism and fisheries. Waste management capacity lags consumption growth. ASEAN initiatives promote regional solutions.
United States leads per-capita plastic use at 5.1 per cent global share. Consumer packaging drives disposable product demand. Recycling handles 9 per cent total waste generated annually. State-level bans target bags and straws.
Indonesia manages 43.8 per cent plastic waste poorly contributing ocean plastic. Rivers transport waste creating marine debris hotspots. Government initiatives target reduction through infrastructure investment. International cooperation addresses regional crisis.
Nigeria shows 87.5 per cent plastic waste mismanagement rate polluting coastal areas. Inadequate infrastructure overwhelms consumption volumes. Ocean fisheries suffer contamination affecting food security. International aid supports waste management upgrades.
China produces 2.8 million tons plastic waste annually remaining top producer. National recycling rate improved to 17 per cent with mandatory sorting. Major cities like Shanghai enforce waste separation reducing landfill use. Production controls target single-use plastics.
India generates 9.3 million tons plastic waste yearly - 20 per cent global total. Per capita usage reaches 11 kg annually amid urban growth. 68.6 per cent waste mismanaged polluting rivers and oceans. Government bans target single-use items addressing crisis.