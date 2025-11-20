LOGIN
10 countries testing the next generation of hyper-speed trains

Abhinav Yadav
Abhinav Yadav
Nov 20, 2025

Countries worldwide are racing to test the next generation of hyper-speed transport, from hyperloop systems to ultra-fast maglev trains. These trials explore cleaner, quicker and more efficient travel, shaping the future of high-speed mobility across the globe.

India - World's Longest Hyperloop Test Track
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

India - World's Longest Hyperloop Test Track

India completed a 422-metre hyperloop test track in December 2024 and now plans the world's longest facility at nearly 50 km. The project aims for speeds up to 1,100 km/h, making India a global leader in hyperloop technology development.​​

China - 650 km/h Maglev in 7 Seconds
2 / 10
(Photograph: Reuters)

China - 650 km/h Maglev in 7 Seconds

China achieved a record by accelerating a maglev train to 650 km/h in just 7 seconds on a 1,000-metre test track. This breakthrough uses ultra-precise positioning and shows China's advanced capabilities in magnetic levitation technology.​

Switzerland - 141.6 km Hyperloop Journey
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Switzerland - 141.6 km Hyperloop Journey

The LIMITLESS project at EPFL completed a full-scale equivalent of 141.6 km hyperloop journey in a controlled low-pressure environment. The team conducted 82 tests, achieving speeds of 40.7 km/h on a reduced-scale track.​

Japan - SCMaglev at 600+ km/h
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Japan - SCMaglev at 600+ km/h

Japan continues testing its SCMaglev technology that reached 603 km/h in trials. The system uses superconducting magnets and aims to connect Tokyo and Nagoya, cutting travel time significantly by 2030.​

South Korea - 370 km/h EMU-370 Development
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

South Korea - 370 km/h EMU-370 Development

Hyundai Rotem is developing core technologies for a 370 km/h high-speed train system. The four-year project (2022-2025) focuses on railcar design, safety verification, and establishing new technical standards for speeds above 350 km/h.​

United States - Virgin Hyperloop and Amtrak
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

United States - Virgin Hyperloop and Amtrak

Virgin Hyperloop completed its first human trial in Nevada in 2020, reaching 172 km/h. The company now prioritises freight applications. Meanwhile, Amtrak develops next-generation trains with better technology and increased speeds.​

Canada - TransPod Hyperloop Development
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Canada - TransPod Hyperloop Development

TransPod is building a test facility to verify its unique propulsion and levitation system. The company aims for speeds up to 300 km/h on proposed routes connecting major Canadian cities, with C$3.9 billion government investment.​

Germany - Transrapid Maglev Legacy
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Germany - Transrapid Maglev Legacy

Although the Emsland test track closed in 2011, German technology powers the Shanghai Transrapid, which operates at 430 km/h. There is consideration to reopen facilities for next-generation testing.​

Netherlands - European Hyperloop Centre
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Netherlands - European Hyperloop Centre

The first successful hyperloop vehicle test in Europe occurred at the European Hyperloop Centre in the Netherlands. The facility supports multiple European projects advancing towards commercial viability.​

Poland - NEVOMO Passive Maglev
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Poland - NEVOMO Passive Maglev

NEVOMO develops passive maglev technology for existing rail tracks, targeting speeds up to 550 km/h. This system offers an environmentally conscious, sustainable travel option across Europe.​

