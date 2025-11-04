LOGIN
10 countries hoarding the most gold in central banks

Published: Nov 04, 2025, 02:07 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 02:07 IST

Central banks use gold reserves to protect against inflation, currency risks, and financial crises. The US, Germany, Italy, France, Russia and China hold the largest gold reserves in 2025, securing their economies amid global uncertainties. India and others also increase their holdings. 

United States - Over 8,133 Tons of Gold
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

United States - Over 8,133 Tons of Gold

The United States holds the largest gold reserves globally, with more than 8,133 tons. Most are stored securely in Fort Knox. This massive stockpile remains stable, offering strong backing for the US dollar and economic influence worldwide.

Germany - Approximately 3,350 Tons
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Germany - Approximately 3,350 Tons

Germany is Europe’s largest gold holder, maintaining roughly 3,350 tons. Post-Cold War, it repatriated much of its gold from abroad. Germany’s reserves act as a critical support for Eurozone financial stability.

Italy - Around 2,452 Tons
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Italy - Around 2,452 Tons

Italy holds about 2,452 tons of gold, managed by the Banca d'Italia . Its reserves have remained steady for decades and symbolize economic trust and national wealth preservation.

France - Close to 2,437 Tons
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

France - Close to 2,437 Tons

France guards nearly 2,437 tons of gold, mostly stored in underground vaults beneath Paris. As a pillar of the Eurozone, French gold reserves provide credibility and economic balance.

Russia - Around 2,333 Tons
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Russia - Around 2,333 Tons

Russia has been rapidly increasing its gold reserves over the past decade to reduce dollar exposure. Now at about 2,333 tons, it blends mining and strategic purchases to build a formidable gold stockpile.

China - Nearly 2,279 Tons
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

China - Nearly 2,279 Tons

China’s official gold reserves stand near 2,279 tons but likely more due to ongoing purchases. As part of its diversification and financial independence, China sees gold as a hedge against global currency risk.

Switzerland - About 1,040 Tons
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Switzerland - About 1,040 Tons

Swiss gold reserves total approximately 1,040 tons, underpinning the stability of the Swiss franc. Although Switzerland reduced holdings in early 2000s, it remains a major safe haven for gold.

India - At a Record High 880 Tons
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

India - At a Record High 880 Tons

India has increased gold reserves steadily, now holding a record 880 tons. The Reserve Bank of India continues buying to strengthen currency reserves, highlighting gold’s key role in Indian finance.

Japan - Nearly 846 Tons
9 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Japan - Nearly 846 Tons

Japan maintains about 846 tons of gold, a small part of its large foreign reserves. The gold supports financial security amid economic pressures and cautious monetary policies.

Netherlands - 623 Tons
10 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Netherlands - 623 Tons

The Dutch Central Bank holds around 623 tons of gold. Recently, it moved gold storage closer to home, reinforcing the importance of physical gold for national economic security.

