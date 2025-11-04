/10 countries hoarding the most gold in central banks

Central banks use gold reserves to protect against inflation, currency risks, and financial crises. The US, Germany, Italy, France, Russia and China hold the largest gold reserves in 2025, securing their economies amid global uncertainties. India and others also increase their holdings.
The United States holds the largest gold reserves globally, with more than 8,133 tons. Most are stored securely in Fort Knox. This massive stockpile remains stable, offering strong backing for the US dollar and economic influence worldwide.
Germany is Europe’s largest gold holder, maintaining roughly 3,350 tons. Post-Cold War, it repatriated much of its gold from abroad. Germany’s reserves act as a critical support for Eurozone financial stability.
Italy holds about 2,452 tons of gold, managed by the Banca d'Italia . Its reserves have remained steady for decades and symbolize economic trust and national wealth preservation.
France guards nearly 2,437 tons of gold, mostly stored in underground vaults beneath Paris. As a pillar of the Eurozone, French gold reserves provide credibility and economic balance.
Russia has been rapidly increasing its gold reserves over the past decade to reduce dollar exposure. Now at about 2,333 tons, it blends mining and strategic purchases to build a formidable gold stockpile.
China’s official gold reserves stand near 2,279 tons but likely more due to ongoing purchases. As part of its diversification and financial independence, China sees gold as a hedge against global currency risk.
Swiss gold reserves total approximately 1,040 tons, underpinning the stability of the Swiss franc. Although Switzerland reduced holdings in early 2000s, it remains a major safe haven for gold.
India has increased gold reserves steadily, now holding a record 880 tons. The Reserve Bank of India continues buying to strengthen currency reserves, highlighting gold’s key role in Indian finance.
Japan maintains about 846 tons of gold, a small part of its large foreign reserves. The gold supports financial security amid economic pressures and cautious monetary policies.
The Dutch Central Bank holds around 623 tons of gold. Recently, it moved gold storage closer to home, reinforcing the importance of physical gold for national economic security.