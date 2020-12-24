10 Christmas TV episodes to revisit this holiday season

It was show’s inaugural Christmas episode and featured a romantic angle between Pam and Jim while Michael Scott obviously takes the cake in giving the viewers laughs.
'The One With the Holiday Armadillo ', Friends
Streaming on: Netflix
Keeping true to giving us laughs, the Christmas episode on 'Friends' is everything that a holiday episode should be -- fun and full of love.
'White Christmas’, Black Mirror
Streaming on: Netflix
The Christmas special episode of the darkly funny sci-fi anthology series. The show featuring two men stationed at a remote polar station in the middle of the wilderness. As they tell each other their respective lives to pass the time, those events are depicted on-screen, forming three mini-stories ultimately relating to the characters' current situation.
'Christmas At Downton Abbey',Downton Abbey
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
The first Christmas special, 'Christmas at Downton Abbey'. In the episode, Downton Abbey is hosting a lavish Christmas party, yet despite being the season of goodwill, tensions are rife and Bates' arrest has cast a shadow over the festivities.
'Last Christmas', This Is Us
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
'This Is Us' Christmas episode shows Jack and Rebecca are unexpectedly reunited with an old friend, while Kevin, Randall and Kate face different holiday dramas as she suffers from appendicitis on Christmas Eve.
'The Strike', Seinfeld
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
The iconic episode of the sitcom, 'Seinfeld'. In the show George, Elaine and Jerry attend Dr Tim Whatley's Hanukkah party where each receives a card notifying him or her that a donation has been made by Whatley to the "Children's Alliance" in the guest's name.
‘A Christmas Carol’, Doctor Who
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
A Christmas Carol is arguably the best of all the 'Who Christmas' specials. in the episode, doctor travels into the past of a bitter old man who has the power to save Amy and Rory but doesn't want to save them, so that he doesn't grow up to be mean and bitter.
'Miracle on Evergreen Terrace', The Simpsons
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
In 'The Simpsons' famous episode, Bart accidentally ruins Christmas for the Simpson family by burning down the tree and all their presents.
'Undeck the Halls', Modern Family
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
'Modern Family's first Christmas episode perfect. In the episode, Claire and Phil threaten to take away Christmas when they discover that one of the kids tried a cigarette but none wants to admit it. Alex takes the blame to save Christmas but it is revealed that they were all saying the truth from the start.
'How Lily stole Chritmas', How I met your mother
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
In the episode, Lily takes away her Christmas display after she finds out that Ted called her a bad name while she was broken up with Marshall, and Barney is too sick for his Christmas plans.