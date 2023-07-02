10 celebs who marked Pride Month 2023

| Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Celebrities went all-out to honour the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month in June. With parades, parties, and special performances by icons and supporters, June 2023 was as vibrant as ever. A few of the well-known performers headlining events throughout the month included Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Megan Thee Stallion. Hilton said she was "beyond honoured" to have the chance to perform at New York Pride in a statement to PEOPLE. She also emphasised how much she was looking forward to DJing at the Dreamland Pride Festival in Central Park. She said, "I'm so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves, in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice."

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton in Central Park wearing a rhinestone pride-themed dress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp was seen with his family by his side. The Stranger Things star, who came out as gay in January, wore a rainbow shirt reading "Straight Outta the Closet".

(Photograph: Twitter )

Halsey

The "Closer" star performed in honour of Pride Month at a private London event hosted by Hard Rock International.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Christina Aguilera & Adam Lambert

Musical sensations Christina Aguilera and Adam Lambert gave a brilliant performance at the Brooklyn Army Terminal's Pride Island event.



(Photograph: Instagram )

Laith Ashley

Transgender model Laith Ashley, who some might recognise from Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video, was a hit at WeHo Pride.



(Photograph: Instagram )

Christine Quinn

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was at the front and centre of a float representing local LGBTQ-owned bar Beaches WeHo.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae came out in a cut-out bra top and a matching black skirt for LA Pride.



(Photograph: Instagram )

Kim Petras

Kim Petras gave a unique performance at SummerStage in Central Park. Petras and Paris Hilton performed at the Dreamland Pride celebration. After her DJ set, Hilton invited the pop star up as a special guest.

(Photograph: Others )

Valentina Sampaio

Valentina Sampaio made history as the first openly transgender model for Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. She shared heartfelt words at Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2023 in NYC. "It is more important than ever for us to come together and show the world that we stand united! That everyone of every age, race, orientation, identity and ability deserves respect and equality!" Sampaio told crowds before Christina Aguilera took the stage. "That’s what Pride Live is all about. I am so proud to be a part of this organisation and its incredible work for many years now."

(Photograph: Instagram )

Billy Porter

Billy Porter was one of New York City Pride's grand marshals leading the 2023 parade on June 25.

(Photograph: Instagram )