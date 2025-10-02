/10 asteroids that could hit Earth in next 50 years

A handful of them are classified as “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids” (PHAs) because of their size and close approaches. Here’s a list of 10 such asteroids that scientists are keeping an eye on:
Discovered in February 2023, this asteroid gained attention due to its initial impact probability with Earth in 2046. It’s roughly the size of an Olympic swimming pool (~50 meters) and currently has a very low impact chance, but it remains under close observation by NASA’s Sentry system.
Bennu is about 490 meters wide and has a 1-in-2,700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2199. While that’s well beyond 50 years, its 2135 close flyby will shift its trajectory, making future impact monitoring crucial.
This massive 1.3 km asteroid has a potential impact date in the year 2880, but its orbit will be monitored continuously through the 21st century due to gravitational keyholes it may pass through. If it were to hit Earth, it could cause global devastation.
With a diameter of ~70 meters, this asteroid has a small chance of impacting Earth on March 11, 2023… but future dates in the 2060s are still under analysis. It’s closely tracked by ESA’s Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre.
Estimated at 400 meters wide, 2009 FD has potential impact scenarios between 2185–2196. Although distant, its gravitational interactions with Earth in 2067 could alter its path.
Dubbed the “God of Chaos,” Apophis caused a stir when discovered in 2004. Initially thought to have a significant impact risk in 2029, updated data ruled it out. However, its 2068 close approach still requires observation. Apophis is ~340 meters wide.
This asteroid is around 7 meters wide but has one of the highest impact probabilities among known NEOs, about 5 per cent in 2095. Though too small to cause global destruction, it could create a large explosion in the atmosphere, similar to the Chelyabinsk event.
This small asteroid, about 37 meters across, has several potential Earth encounters between 2030 and 2060. It’s considered one of the few NEOs with non-negligible impact probabilities in this century.
Roughly 140 meters wide, 2011 AG5 will make a very close approach to Earth in 2040, coming within 1.1 million km. NASA has ruled out an impact for now, but it remains on the watchlist.
This asteroid is over 700 meters wide and will pass relatively close to Earth in 2056. Its massive size makes it a high-priority object for continued trajectory tracking, even though the current impact probability is low.