LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /1,300 light-years away: Voyager 1 could reach the Orion Nebula in 23 million years! understanding Earth’s closest molecular cloud complex

1,300 light-years away: Voyager 1 could reach the Orion Nebula in 23 million years! understanding Earth’s closest molecular cloud complex

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 16:22 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 16:22 IST

Voyager 1 is over 13 billion miles from Earth and would take 23 million years to reach the Orion Molecular Cloud, a star-forming region 1,300 light-years away. Know about this cosmic distance and Voyager’s mission. Read more below.

Voyager 1’s epic journey
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Voyager 1’s epic journey

Voyager 1 was launched by NASA in 1977. It has travelled more than 13 billion miles from Earth. This makes Voyager 1 the farthest human-made object from our planet.

What is the Orion Molecular Cloud?
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What is the Orion Molecular Cloud?

The Orion Molecular Cloud Complex is a massive cloud of gas and dust about 1,300 light years away. It is the nearest large group of clouds where stars and planets are born. The complex includes the famous Orion Nebula.

How far is 1,300 light years?
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

How far is 1,300 light years?

One light year is the distance light travels in one year about 9.46 trillion kilometres. So, 1,300 light years is around 12,300 trillion kilometres. This distance is far beyond anything that current spacecraft can cross quickly.

Voyager 1’s speed and travel time
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager 1’s speed and travel time

Voyager 1 moves at about 38,000 miles per hour (about 61,000 km/h). At this speed, it would take roughly 23 million years to reach the Orion Molecular Cloud if it were heading straight there.

Why the Orion Molecular Cloud matters
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why the Orion Molecular Cloud matters

This cloud complex is the closest place where new stars and solar systems form near Earth. By studying it, scientists understand how stars and planets are made and how our solar system may have begun billions of years ago.

Voyager 1’s current mission
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Voyager 1’s current mission

Voyager 1 is not aimed at reaching this cloud but explores the space between stars. It sends data about the interstellar medium, the gas and particles between star systems, helping us learn about the universe’s vastness.

The vastness of space revealed
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The vastness of space revealed

The enormous distance to the Orion Molecular Cloud shows how vast our galaxy is. Voyager 1’s slow journey teaches us patience and the limits of space travel for now.

Trending Photo

5 acting projects that Jenna Ortega featured in before Wednesday
6

5 acting projects that Jenna Ortega featured in before Wednesday

5 bowlers with best bowling economy in T20I cricket: Ravichandran on the list but not from India
5

5 bowlers with best bowling economy in T20I cricket: Ravichandran on the list but not from India

What if Voyager detected a signal 11 light-years away from Earth?
7

What if Voyager detected a signal 11 light-years away from Earth?

Exploring 15 billion miles from Earth: what if Voyager detected alien radio pulses in the dark?
7

Exploring 15 billion miles from Earth: what if Voyager detected alien radio pulses in the dark?

1,300 light-years away: Voyager 1 could reach the Orion Nebula in 23 million years! understanding Earth’s closest molecular cloud complex
7

1,300 light-years away: Voyager 1 could reach the Orion Nebula in 23 million years! understanding Earth’s closest molecular cloud complex