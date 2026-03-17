/'Zero proof of life': Mystery of missing Mojtaba Khamenei deepens as state media releases another faceless statement amid 'coma rumours'

The timeline is damning. Mojtaba has not been seen in public, nor has his voice been heard, since the devastating February 28 airstrikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei. While international diplomats, including Iran's own ambassador to Cyprus, have confirmed Mojtaba was caught in the crossfire and sustained severe injuries to his limbs, Tehran has refused to show him in a medical setting, opting instead to hide him completely from the Iranian public.