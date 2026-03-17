Following catastrophic rumours of a lost limb and a secret Russian medical evacuation, Iranian State Media has once again failed to produce their leader, opting instead to release yet another faceless statement.
In a desperate attempt to quell internal panic, Iranian state television just aired what it claimed was a new, direct directive from Mojtaba Khamenei. However, for the second time in a week, the broadcast provided absolutely no audio or video of the 56-year-old leader. Viewers were instead subjected to a news anchor reading a text-only statement off a prompter. There is currently zero physical, verifiable evidence that Mojtaba Khamenei is conscious, in the country, or even alive.
The timeline is damning. Mojtaba has not been seen in public, nor has his voice been heard, since the devastating February 28 airstrikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei. While international diplomats, including Iran's own ambassador to Cyprus, have confirmed Mojtaba was caught in the crossfire and sustained severe injuries to his limbs, Tehran has refused to show him in a medical setting, opting instead to hide him completely from the Iranian public.
This lack of visual evidence perfectly aligns with the explosive intelligence leaks published by Al-Jarida. If Mojtaba was secretly evacuated to Moscow on March 12 aboard a Russian military aircraft to undergo life-saving amputation surgery in a private clinic owned by Vladimir Putin, Tehran physically cannot put him on Iranian state television. The reliance on faceless statements is a massive tell that he is no longer on Iranian soil.
State media is officially running out of options to mask his absence. Last week, independent investigators at BBC Verify caught the regime artificially scrubbing and manipulating old photographs using AI to pass them off as "new" images of the Supreme Leader. The fact that Tehran is resorting to artificial intelligence and text-only press releases confirms that Mojtaba is physically incapable of sitting for even a basic proof-of-life photograph.
The White House and US military are openly mocking the cover-up. The Pentagon has already assessed that the new Iranian leader is "wounded and likely disfigured." The US government’s $10 million bounty for information regarding his exact whereabouts remains completely unclaimed, heavily indicating that the regime has tightly secured his location, likely outside of the Middle East entirely under the Kremlin's nuclear umbrella.
This cover-up is triggering massive instability within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The military is fighting a multi-front regional war against the US and Israel while taking orders from "statements" that could theoretically be written by anyone in the Supreme National Security Council. Analysts warn that the IRGC is effectively operating on autopilot, led by a phantom commander-in-chief whose survival is highly questionable.
Every day that passes without physical evidence of Mojtaba's survival pushes Iran closer to a legal coup. Under Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, the 88-member Assembly of Experts has the power to dismiss a Supreme Leader who lacks the "administrative capability" to rule. Rival hardline factions are reportedly weaponizing his absence to declare him legally unfit, threatening to plunge Tehran into a violent civil war for succession.