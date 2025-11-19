/‘YouTube vs TV’: Where are Indians watching more news now?

LOGIN
Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 19:00 IST

In 2025, over 87% of Indian adults prefer YouTube for news, spending 72 minutes daily on the platform. YouTube’s vast reach on mobiles and connected TVs is overtaking traditional TV news, especially among younger viewers.

YouTube Leads Indian News Viewership
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

YouTube Leads Indian News Viewership

YouTube commands massive attention, with 87% of Indian adults using it daily for over 72 minutes on average to watch news and content. It attracts 467 million active users monthly, making it India’s largest news platform by audience size.

Traditional TV News Viewership Declines
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Traditional TV News Viewership Declines

Only 39% of Indians now primarily rely on TV for news, down from previous years. The traditional TV audience is shrinking, especially among younger age groups who prefer digital video platforms for news and interaction.

Connected TV Bridging Digital and TV Habits
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Connected TV Bridging Digital and TV Habits

With over 75 million Indian adults accessing YouTube through Connected TV (smart TVs), the platform is blending traditional TV viewing with digital convenience. YouTube’s shorts format has also attracted 650 million monthly logged-in users in India.

YouTube’s Diverse News Content
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

YouTube’s Diverse News Content

YouTube offers a wide range of news channels representing multiple viewpoints, appealing to a younger and more politically diverse audience. This contrasts with TV’s often narrower, mainstream political narratives.

Younger Indians Prefer Video and Social News
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Younger Indians Prefer Video and Social News

Gen Z and millennials in urban India predominantly consume news via video platforms like YouTube, with 91% relying on social media and 88% on video. This shift is driven by their preference for personalised and interactive news formats.

Immense Monthly Consumption of YouTube News
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Immense Monthly Consumption of YouTube News

Indians watch over 9.6 billion hours of news and current affairs monthly on YouTube - a 156% rise annually. This growth outpaces traditional TV news consumption, making YouTube the dominant platform for news discovery.

The Changing Face of News in India
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Changing Face of News in India

Digital-first platforms like YouTube are reshaping how Indians access and engage with news, with video-led, interactive, and regional language content gaining prominence. Traditional TV must innovate to stay relevant in this new era.

