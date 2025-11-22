/'Your boss can’t bully you anymore': Top 7 ways to defend your rights under India’s new labour codes in 2026

The new laws allow women to work night shifts with statutory safety measures and require employers to ensure safe work-environment under the Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code.
Under the new labour regime, every worker must be provided with a written job letter/contract, specifying terms of employment such as role, wages, working hours, etc.
The updated codes permit daily working hours up to 12 hours, provided the weekly limit remains 48 hours, and overtime must be paid at higher rates. If you are regularly required to work beyond these limits without overtime or proper rest, you have a basis to challenge this via labour authorities.
The new rules introduce a national floor wage (in principle) and require timely payment of wages. If you are paid below recognised minimum rates or not receiving overtime/bonus owed, you may lodge a complaint with the labour department or relevant authority in your state.
Workers in the informal/gig economy are now recognised under the Social Security Code, which broadens access to benefits for platform workers, fixed-term employees and contract labour. If you are working via a platform or contractor and are excluded from such benefits, you may ask your employer/agency about their obligations and register the issue with authorities.
The central Codes configure the broad framework but each Indian state must notify rules and manage enforcement. You can approach your state labour department inspectorate, file a complaint with the local labour office, or use digital portals where available. Keep copies of contracts, wage slips, overtime records and any communications as evidence.
While you are protected in the ways above, note that the new Codes also give employers greater flexibility (such as higher threshold for layoffs/closures) and allow up to 12-hour shifts under conditions. This means it’s crucial you self-monitor your terms: ensure any extended hours are voluntary, properly compensated, and you receive breaks and written consent if required.