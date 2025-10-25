LOGIN
'You won’t believe they exist': 6 animals that can survive without oxygen

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:34 IST

Do you know there are some animals that can survive without oxygen? Explore seven amazing creatures that live and make energy without using oxygen. 

1. Henneguya salminicola - The First Oxygen-Free Animal
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

This tiny parasite lives inside salmon muscles without using oxygen. It does not have mitochondria, the cell part that needs oxygen for energy. It gets energy directly from its host’s body.

2. Loricifera - Small Creatures in No Oxygen Zones
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

These tiny animals live deep in the Mediterranean Sea where no oxygen exists. They make energy with organelles called hydrogenosomes, which work without oxygen.

3. Naked Mole-Rat - Survives Without Oxygen for Minutes
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Naked mole-rats live underground and can survive without oxygen for about 18 minutes by using sugar differently to produce energy.

4. Painted Turtle - Freezing Without Oxygen
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

In winter, painted turtles sleep in mud without oxygen for 4 to 5 months. They slow their body functions and survive with special anaerobic energy methods.

5. Epaulette Shark - Long Oxygen-Free Periods
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

This shark from Australia’s Great Barrier Reef can survive three hours or more without oxygen by slowing heart and energy use.

6. Tubeworms - Energy From Chemicals, Not Oxygen
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Life near deep-sea vents, tubeworms use bacteria to turn chemicals into energy, without needing oxygen.

