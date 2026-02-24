LOGIN
  • /‘You better tell your f*****g people to...’: Old audio clip reveals El Mencho ordering Mexico cops

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 17:48 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 17:48 IST

A resurfaced 2016 audio clip, allegedly featuring El Mencho threatening police and referencing corruption, highlights the cartel’s alleged influence over local enforcement, though authorities have not verified its authenticity.

Leaked audio of cartel boss
(Photograph: X)

The Mexican drug cartel leader, Nemesio Ruben Oseguera, aka ‘El Mencho, died in custody on Sunday (Feb 22). Now, a leaked audio recording from a decade ago showed the grip he had on the local enforcement in the country.

El Mencho intimidating cops
(Photograph: AFP)

The purported audio, reportedly from 2016, has surfaced on the internet and captured a moment of raw intimidation where he is heard forcing a high-ranking police officer into total submission. WION can not independently verify the audio clip.

'I’ll even kill your f****** dogs'
(Photograph: AFP)

“Look here you son of a b****, it’s Mencho you d******. You better tell your f****** people to leave us alone… Get your f****** men to fall back or I’m going to f*** you up and your whole squad. I have 30 of you f****** located and identified. I’ll even kill your f****** dogs if you don’t chill out bro. What do you think about that?" El Mencho.

'Because all of you happily accept my money'
(Photograph: AFP)

In response to this, the police officer on the other side of the phone said, “You got it, sir. I’ll tell the police squads to fall back.” Moreover, the conversation also showed the corruption within the ranks as El Mencho said, “Because all of you happily accept my money. So if you guys want us to be friendly, then you be friendly. I’m so f****** fed up that you guys can’t understand instructions."

