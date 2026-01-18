LOGIN
'Would undermine relations': France, UK, EU call Trump's tariff threats over Greenland 'unacceptable'

Published: Jan 18, 2026, 08:24 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 08:26 IST

Donald Trump threatened up to 25% tariffs on European nations over Greenland. France, the UK, EU, and Nordic leaders rejected the move, backing Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty. European leaders called the threat unacceptable, harmful to alliances, and against international law.

Trump's tariff threat for Greenland takeover plans
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP/WION)

Trump's tariff threat for Greenland takeover plans

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 17) threatened multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25 percent until he achieves his goal of controlling the Danish territory Greenland. European nations including France, Britain, EU have issued statements

France slams Trump, calls move 'unacceptable'
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

France slams Trump, calls move 'unacceptable'

French President Emmanuel Macron firmly criticised US President Donald Trump’s threat, describing the move as “unacceptable." He said that France supports Denmark in Greenland. “No intimidation or threat will influence us”

'Tariffs would undermine relations': EU head
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Tariffs would undermine relations': EU head

President of EU Ursula von der Leyen said that EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law,” she added. She slammed Trump's tariff calling it bad for relations

'Applying tariffs on allies completely wrong': Starmer
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Applying tariffs on allies completely wrong': Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was "completely wrong." Stating UK's position, he said that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.

Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands also support Denmark
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands also support Denmark

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson said, "We won't let ourselves be blackmailed." Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre slammed Trump saying, “threats have no place among allies.” Germany joined a group of European NATO allies in deploying a small reconnaissance team of Bundeswehr soldiers to Greenland. President Alexander Stubb emphasized the importance of dialogue over pressure among allies to resolve issues.

