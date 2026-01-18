Donald Trump threatened up to 25% tariffs on European nations over Greenland. France, the UK, EU, and Nordic leaders rejected the move, backing Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty. European leaders called the threat unacceptable, harmful to alliances, and against international law.
French President Emmanuel Macron firmly criticised US President Donald Trump’s threat, describing the move as “unacceptable." He said that France supports Denmark in Greenland. “No intimidation or threat will influence us”
President of EU Ursula von der Leyen said that EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. “Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law,” she added. She slammed Trump's tariff calling it bad for relations
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was "completely wrong." Stating UK's position, he said that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.
Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson said, "We won't let ourselves be blackmailed." Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre slammed Trump saying, “threats have no place among allies.” Germany joined a group of European NATO allies in deploying a small reconnaissance team of Bundeswehr soldiers to Greenland. President Alexander Stubb emphasized the importance of dialogue over pressure among allies to resolve issues.