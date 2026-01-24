/'World’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal': What are the 5 key components of China’s arsenal?

According to the US Department of Defense’s Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China, released in December 2025, China possesses the world’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal and continued to advance both conventional and nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technologies over the past year. The report notes that the People's Liberation Army’s modernisation is driven by sustained defence spending and technological development. Since the first full year of Xi Jinping’s tenure as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, China’s announced defence budget has nearly doubled.