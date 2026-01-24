/'World’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal': What are the 5 key components of China’s arsenal?

In May 2024, China revealed a bomber-launched version of the YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile and displayed an export version at Air Show China 2024 in November.
According to the US Department of Defense’s Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China, released in December 2025, China possesses the world’s leading hypersonic missile arsenal and continued to advance both conventional and nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technologies over the past year. The report notes that the People's Liberation Army’s modernisation is driven by sustained defence spending and technological development. Since the first full year of Xi Jinping’s tenure as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, China’s announced defence budget has nearly doubled.
The YJ-21 is a hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM). Initially deployed on naval platforms, a bomber-launched variant was revealed in May 2024, significantly extending its operational reach. Reportedly, YJ-21 has a range of 1,500-2,000 kms and is capable to achieve speeds exceeding Mach 6.
The DF-17 is widely regarded as the cornerstone of China’s hypersonic strike capability. It combines a medium-range ballistic missile, specifically designed to carry a hypersonic glide vehicle DF-ZF, capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5 while manoeuvring in flight. This ability makes interception by conventional missile defences extremely difficult. It has a range of 1,800-2,500 kms.
Often described as a dual-capable system, the DF-26 can carry conventional or nuclear warheads and strike targets at ranges of up to 4,000 kilometres. While not exclusively hypersonic throughout its flight, its terminal phase operates at hypersonic speeds.
The DF-21D is widely regarded as the world’s first operational anti-ship ballistic missile, often described as a 'carrier killer'. With a reported range of around 2,000 km, it reaches hypersonic speeds in its terminal phase and is designed to strike moving naval targets at sea. The missile can be equipped with either conventional or nuclear warheads, making it a central element of China’s maritime strike and anti-access strategy.
The DF-27 is assessed to be a longer-range hypersonic missile capable of striking targets well beyond the first island chain. It can strike up to range of 5000-800 kms, that could mean hitting targets well beyond the South China Sea (SCS) and farther than the second island chain. Though details remain limited, it is believed to feature advanced manoeuvring capabilities.