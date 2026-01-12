/'World’s largest natural gas field': What is South Pars gas field shared by Iran and Qatar?

The field was first discovered in 1990 and later confirmed to extend across both Iranian and Qatari waters. It is located 62 miles offshore in the Persian Gulf and covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers (South Pars) is in Iranian territorial waters and 6,000 square kilometers (North Field) is in Qatari territorial waters. South Pars is developed in multiple phases, often cited as 24 in total, with production facilities designed to extract both natural gas and condensates, critical for domestic consumption and industrial use.

