Greenland is the world’s largest island yet one of the least densely populated places on Earth. Though geographically, the island is a part of North America, it has a long political relationship with Denmark that has shaped its status today. Recent renewed interest from the United States over Greenland’s future has brought the island’s history and rights under fresh scrutiny. Donald Trump wants to take the Arctic island and the White House has confirmed that all options are on the table, including the use of force. Understanding Greenland’s place within the Kingdom of Denmark requires a look at its people, governance, geography and global role. Here are eight facts about Greenland you probably didn’t know.

