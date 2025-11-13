The FOAB was developed as part of Russia’s efforts to demonstrate technological parity, and psychological dominance, over US strategic capabilities. It was successfully field-tested in the late evening of 11 September 2007. The United States had tested its 9,800-kilogram MOAB in 2003, nicknamed the ‘Mother of All Bombs’. Four years later, Russia urevealed its own version, described officially as the Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power. The name ‘Father of All Bombs’ was deliberately chosen to surpass the American device both in symbolism and explosive yield.