LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Will find out in 10 days’: Trump threatens Iran again, says ‘bad things’ will happen if deal not reached

‘Will find out in 10 days’: Trump threatens Iran again, says ‘bad things’ will happen if deal not reached

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 22:08 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 22:08 IST

Donald Trump warned Iran that “bad things” will happen if a nuclear deal is not reached, saying a decision could come within 10 days as tensions escalate.

Trump threatens Iran, again
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump threatens Iran, again

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 19) that talks are in progress with Tehran, but it has been proven over the years that it is "not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran."

'You’re going to be finding out'
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'You’re going to be finding out'

"We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen," he warned. "Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days," he added.

'We can’t let that happen'
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'We can’t let that happen'

The American president also said, "the key is getting rid of the nuclear potential, because Iran would have had a nuclear weapon, based on everything we found out, within one month. We can’t let that happen."

'Must make a deal'
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Must make a deal'

The POTUS also said that Iran "cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region, and they must make a deal."

'Now is the time'
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Now is the time'

"Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing. And if they join us, that’ll be great. If they don’t join us, that’ll be great too, but it’ll be a very different path," he added.

Trending Photo

From Kirik Party to The Girlfriend: A look at Rashmika Mandanna's top Telugu and Kannada hits
7

From Kirik Party to The Girlfriend: A look at Rashmika Mandanna's top Telugu and Kannada hits

Vijay Deverakonda's movies: From Arjun Reddy to Kingdom- Watch six films of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

Vijay Deverakonda's movies: From Arjun Reddy to Kingdom- Watch six films of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane, 5 players fastest to score 500 goals
5

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane, 5 players fastest to score 500 goals

‘Will find out in 10 days’: Trump threatens Iran again, says ‘bad things’ will happen if deal not reached
5

‘Will find out in 10 days’: Trump threatens Iran again, says ‘bad things’ will happen if deal not reached

US all set to strike Iran? Here’s what report claims amid uncertainty over nuclear deal
4

US all set to strike Iran? Here’s what report claims amid uncertainty over nuclear deal