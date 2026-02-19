/‘Will find out in 10 days’: Trump threatens Iran again, says ‘bad things’ will happen if deal not reached

Donald Trump warned Iran that “bad things” will happen if a nuclear deal is not reached, saying a decision could come within 10 days as tensions escalate.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 19) that talks are in progress with Tehran, but it has been proven over the years that it is "not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran."
"We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen," he warned. "Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days," he added.
The American president also said, "the key is getting rid of the nuclear potential, because Iran would have had a nuclear weapon, based on everything we found out, within one month. We can’t let that happen."
The POTUS also said that Iran "cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region, and they must make a deal."
"Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing. And if they join us, that’ll be great. If they don’t join us, that’ll be great too, but it’ll be a very different path," he added.