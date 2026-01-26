/'Wi-fi is dead': Why Iran-bound USS Abraham Lincoln is now cut-off from the entire world?

In 2026, a carrier is tracked not just by radar, but by the "digital exhaust" of its crew.

The Danger: 6,000 smartwatches, Fitbits, and smartphones create a massive electronic blob that can be seen from space. Intelligence analysts can track a ship simply by seeing a cluster of GPS signals moving at 30 knots in the middle of the ocean.

The Fix: By killing the Wi-Fi and ordering devices into "Airplane Mode" (or confiscating them), the Lincoln effectively "turns off the lights," making the massive ship disappear from the commercial data marketplace that Iran uses for targeting.