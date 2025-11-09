/'Where four great mountains meet': 8 fascinating facts about the Pamir Knot, the roof of the world

At the centre of Central Asia rises the extraordinary Pamir Knot, a vast geological marvel where several of the world’s greatest mountain chains meet, earning it the title 'Roof of the World.' It is located principally in the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region of eastern Tajikistan, with fringes extending into Afghanistan, China and Kyrgyzstan. This immense upland, among the planet’s highest zones of uplift, serves as the birthplace of many of Asia’s major ranges and rivers.