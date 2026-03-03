/'When silence speaks': Iran's women’s football team refuses to sing national anthem at Asian Cup opening match

As the anthem of the Islamic Republic echoed through the Cbus Super Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast, the eleven players of Team Melli Banovan stood in a somber line. In a move that immediately went viral, not a single player, nor their head coach, Marziyeh Jafari, opened their mouth to sing.
The protest was not limited to the players on the pitch. Head coach Marziyeh Jafari and the support staff also remained silent. Jafari was even seen smiling subtly from the sidelines as her players maintained their motionless, stoic expressions during the anthem, a gesture widely interpreted as a clear sign of support for the team's decision.
The protest took place just 48 hours after the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a major US-Israeli air campaign. With Iran facing unprecedented political instability and a 40-day mourning period being enforced back home, the team’s refusal to sing was a high-risk act of separation from the crumbling regime.
The stadium atmosphere was heavily charged. Many Iranian fans in the stands were seen waving the red, white, and green flag with the Lion and Sun symbo, the national flag used before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. These flags have become the primary symbol of the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement and the wider opposition to the Islamic Republic.
During the post-match press conference, the tension between the team and the regime's influence was palpable. When Captain Zahra Ghanbari was asked about the anthem protest and the situation in Tehran, an AFC media representative abruptly intervened, cutting off the translation and ordering reporters to "focus on the game itself".
International commentators, including those on Paramount+, noted the immense psychological pressure on the Iranian squad. The players are reportedly balancing their careers with deep fears for their families’ safety as missiles and drones continue to strike major Iranian cities. Despite this, the team performed with what observers called "immense grit and determination".
While the silent protest captured the world's attention, the match itself was a lopsided affair. South Korea, one of the tournament favourites, dominated the game with 80% possession, ultimately winning 3-0. However, at the final whistle, the Australian crowd gave the Iranian team a standing ovation, recognising their courage far outweighed the scoreline.