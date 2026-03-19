/'When energy becomes weapon': Are attacks on Middle East energy infrastructure pushing world towards energy war?

West Asia is no longer merely a military battleground; the conflict has escalated into an energy war, and global markets are already feeling the consequences. On March 18, Israel struck the South Pars gas field off Iran’s southern coast, the world’s largest natural gas reservoir. Within hours, Iran retaliated with multiple missile strikes Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the largest LNG export plant globally. Attacks on energy infrastructure this week have sent oil and gas prices soaring, raising concerns about a prolonged energy war with significant economic consequences.