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'Weapons Systems': What makes the USS Abraham Lincoln so deadly to Iran

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 15:26 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 15:26 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group brings F-35C stealth jets and advanced missile systems to the Middle East. This deployment serves as a major military deterrent against Iran and its regional proxies.

F-35C Stealth Jets
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(Photograph: F35.com)

F-35C Stealth Jets

The carrier hosts F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters, allowing the US to penetrate Iranian airspace undetected. These fifth-generation jets can gather intelligence and strike high-value targets with extreme precision. Their presence significantly changes the tactical balance in the region.

Super Hornet Fleet
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Super Hornet Fleet

A fleet of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets provides the primary strike capability for the carrier group. These multi-role fighters carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles to engage naval or land assets. They ensure the US maintains total air dominance over the Gulf.

EA-18G Growler Power
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(Photograph: US Naval Institute)

EA-18G Growler Power

The EA-18G Growlers are essential for jamming Iranian radar and communication systems during any potential conflict. By blinding enemy air defence systems, these aircraft allow the rest of the strike group to operate safely. This electronic edge is a critical deterrent.

E-2D Hawkeye Radar
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

E-2D Hawkeye Radar

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye acts as the 'eyes in the sky,' tracking incoming drones or cruise missiles. It provides a 360-degree surveillance picture, coordinating both offensive and defensive operations. This ensures no aerial threat goes unnoticed in the crowded regional airspace.

Aegis Combat System
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(Photograph: northropgrumman.com)

Aegis Combat System

Guided-missile destroyers escorting the Lincoln use the Aegis Combat System to intercept ballistic missiles. These ships are equipped with SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors to protect the carrier from drone swarms or long-range strikes. This multi-layered shield is nearly impenetrable.

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles
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Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

The carrier strike group carries hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of hitting targets 1,600 km away. These missiles can be launched from escorting destroyers to take out command centres or infrastructure. Their accuracy makes them a formidable tool for strategic deterrence.

Massive Strike Range
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Massive Strike Range

Operating from international waters, the Lincoln can launch dozens of sorties daily against targets deep within any territory. The carrier moves over 1,000 km in 24 hours, making it a difficult target for land-based batteries. This mobility provides unmatched military flexibility.

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