/'We'll start shooting too': Trump's BIG warning as Iran protest intensifies - What's happening now

Iran has seen 13 days of nationwide protests over economic collapse and rising taxes. Trump warned Tehran against shooting protesters, Canada condemned the crackdown, and Iran imposed an internet blackout. Khamenei blamed the US as at least 51 protesters were killed.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that it looked like the Iranian leaders were “in big trouble.” "It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago," Trump said adding that if Iranian military shoots the protesters, then America will shoot them too. "You better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too."
Iranians took to the streets in new protests on Friday, even as authorities imposed an internet blackout as part of a crackdown. Amnesty International said the "blanket internet shutdown" aims to "hide the true extent of the grave human rights violations and crimes under international law they are carrying out to crush" the protests
Khamenei on Friday (Jan 9) called the demonstrators "vandals" and “saboteurs.” Hinting at America's involvement in igniting the protest, he claimed that "Trump's hands are stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians", in a reference to Israel's June war against the Islamic republic, which the US supported and joined with strikes of its own. He predicted the "arrogant" US leader would be "overthrown" like the imperial dynasty that ruled Iran up to the 1979 revolution.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly condemned the killing of protesters in Iran, denouncing the use of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people. “We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, whose voice must be heard, as they demand freedom and dignity,” it said in a statement.
Protests have taken place across Iran for 13 days now. In Tehran's Sadatabad district, people banged pots and chanted anti-government slogans including "death to Khamenei." New protests after internet shutdown took place in Mashhad, Tabriz and the holy city of Qom.
The protest was triggered after the Iranian rial hit a record low of approximately 1.45 million to 1 USD in December 2025, losing nearly half its value since the start of the year. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices surging by 72 per cent and medical goods by 50 per cent. It was also triggered by anger over the rising cost of living and a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase. Shopkeepers and traders were the first group who took to streets
Protesters are seen chanting slogans in support of Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah. Pahlavi has asked Trump for help and urged Iranians to fight till Khamenei's rule is not over.
The demonstrations are the most significant in Iran since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women
Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said that at least 51 protesters, including nine children, have been killed by security forces and hundreds more injured.