LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'We got him': FBI confirms arrested of Charlie Kirk's murderer 'Tyler Robinson'

'We got him': FBI confirms arrest of Charlie Kirk's murderer 'Tyler Robinson'

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 19:39 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 19:39 IST

The FBI has confirmed the arrest of Tyler Robinson, 22, in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA and a father of two.

Shooting Incident Recap
1 / 7

Shooting Incident Recap

Kirk was addressing students at Utah Valley University when he was shot around 12:20 p.m. MDT. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the crowd scrambled for safety. Surveillance footage and forensic evidence quickly made Robinson a person of interest in the investigation. President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest, saying, “Somebody very close to him turned him in.”

Shooter’s Position
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Shooter’s Position

Authorities revealed that the fatal shot came from roughly 200 yards away, likely fired from a rooftop atop the Losee Center building across the plaza. The shooter’s dark clothing made identification difficult at the time, and the vantage point allowed for a planned and executed attack before fleeing the scene.

Arrest of Tyler Robinson
3 / 7

Arrest of Tyler Robinson

Robinson was located and taken into custody after investigators pieced together his movements from surveillance footage and tips. Trump confirmed on Fox & Friends that the suspect drove to police headquarters following identification. The president emphasized that he hopes Robinson receives the death penalty if convicted.

Weapon and Evidence
4 / 7
(Photograph: BSS)

Weapon and Evidence

Authorities recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle along the suspect’s likely escape route. Additional forensic evidence, including a palm print, footprint, and forearm imprint, helped corroborate Robinson’s involvement. Surveillance footage from nearby homes captured images of a dark-clad individual fleeing through backyards, assisting law enforcement in tracking him.

FBI Investigation
5 / 7
(Photograph: Mel Gibson | X)

FBI Investigation

The FBI released multiple images of Robinson to the public to solicit tips. Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls stated that investigators meticulously analyzed surveillance footage and other evidence to confirm Robinson’s identity and movements. The collaborative effort of federal and local law enforcement was crucial in ending the manhunt.

Public Reaction and Security
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Public Reaction and Security

The assassination of Kirk drew nationwide attention, leading to vigils across the country. Security protocols at political and campus events have been tightened in response. Students and supporters mourned Kirk, stressing the need for safer public engagement for prominent figures.

Next Steps
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Next Steps

Robinson remains in custody as the FBI and local authorities continue collecting evidence, reviewing witness statements, and preparing charges. Officials are treating the case as a high-priority investigation due to Kirk’s political profile and the national attention surrounding his assassination.

Trending Photo

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed
5

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
6

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'
5

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk
7

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk

Did life ever exist on Mars? These 5 places are most likely to solve the mystery
7

Did life ever exist on Mars? These 5 places are most likely to solve the mystery