While no injuries were reported in Ohio, scientists point to a very similar event to explain the danger. In 2013, a slightly larger meteor exploded about 15 miles above Chelyabinsk, Russia. The resulting shockwave from that airburst blew out windows across the city and injured over 1,600 people. The Ohio meteor was smaller, but it serves as a stark reminder that if this asteroid had been just slightly larger, or made of denser metallic material that allowed it to penetrate deeper into the atmosphere before detonating, the damage in Cleveland could have been devastating.