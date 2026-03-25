Diplomats report ongoing behind-the-scenes efforts to exchange messages between Iran and the US-led coalition. These back-channel communications aim to explore potential de-escalation measures, although public statements from the warring parties remain contradictory, leaving the prospects of immediate talks unclear.

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