/'Water war': Trump threatens to blow up Iran’s desalination plants. How could retaliation leave Gulf cities thirsty?

US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran’s critical infrastructure, including desalination plants, in a post on Truth Social, warning that if a deal to end the war is not reached and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, the United States would “blow up and completely obliterate” Iran’s power plants, “oil wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalination plants), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched’.” Trump’s comments came as the conflict intensified, with Tehran striking a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant damage, while an oil refinery in Israel also came under attack, even as US and Israeli forces launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran.