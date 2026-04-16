/‘Warships, sub-sea drones, robots’: How is the US planning to clear Iran-laid mines from Strait of Hormuz?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had laid out plans to begin the anti-mine operations in the strait, which has in effect been closed to marine traffic by Iran since the US and Israel launched their war in late February. In the absence of much of its fleet of large naval vessels, which have been destroyed by US and Israeli strikes, Iran had deployed small surface vessels to lay mines in parts of the strait of Hormuz. It is not publicly known where mines may have been laid. CENTCOM, in it's official press release had also said: Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.