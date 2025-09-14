LOGIN
  • /'Wanted to be a CEO': How Tyler Robinson turned from a scholar to killer of Charlie Kirk?

'Wanted to be a CEO': How Tyler Robinson turned from a scholar to killer of Charlie Kirk?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST

Once a quiet, high-achieving student with ambitions of becoming a businessman, Tyler Robinson’s life took a shocking turn. Overnight, the 22-year-old Utah native went from being remembered as “really smart” to being branded the man who confessed to killing Charlie Kirk.

A Promising Start in School
(Photograph: Utah Gov office)

A Promising Start in School

Classmates like Jaida Funk recall Robinson as a straight-A student who many believed would rise to success, possibly as a CEO. Teachers and school staff echoed similar sentiments, calling him intelligent, quiet, and respectful.

Bright Academic Record
(Photograph: X)

Bright Academic Record

Robinson graduated in 2021 with top marks. After a brief stint in university, he pursued an electrical apprentice program at a technical college closer to his Utah home, signalling a practical career path ahead.

A Quiet Yet Respectful Personality
A Quiet Yet Respectful Personality

According to former school custodian Schwiermann, Robinson was “really, really smart,” kept to himself, and never caused trouble, an image that clashes with his current notoriety.

The Night of the Shooting
(Photograph: AFP)

The Night of the Shooting

On September 10, authorities allege Robinson used a sniper rifle from a rooftop to fatally shoot 31-year-old conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the neck as he addressed a crowd at Utah Valley University.

Arrest and Confession
(Photograph: X)

Arrest and Confession

Robinson was arrested on September 12 after confessing the crime to his father. His father, with help from a youth pastor, connected Robinson to law enforcement, ultimately leading the FBI and Utah County officials to his arrest.

Facing Charges
(Photograph: X)

Facing Charges

Held on suspicion of aggravated murder and related charges, Robinson is expected to face formal court proceedings early next week, according to Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Family and Political Shifts
(Photograph: X)

Family and Political Shifts

Robinson grew up as the eldest of three in a suburban Utah home near a church. Recently, his family told investigators, he had begun showing stronger political views, though his precise motivations remain under investigation.

