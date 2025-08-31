LOGIN
  • /'Voyager 1’s Pulsars': The cosmic GPS guiding humanity’s farthest probe

'Voyager 1’s Pulsars': The cosmic GPS guiding humanity’s farthest probe

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 15:48 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 15:48 IST

Voyager 1 and Its Celestial Map
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Voyager 1 and Its Celestial Map

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 carries a Golden Record and a unique map etched onto its cover. This map uses pulsars, rapidly spinning neutron stars, as cosmic landmarks to point the way back to Earth for any intelligent beings who might find it.

What Are Pulsars?
(Photograph: NASA)

What Are Pulsars?

Pulsars are the remnants of massive stars that collapsed into neutron stars after supernova explosions. They spin at incredible speeds, emitting beams of radio waves and X-rays like cosmic lighthouses. Their pulses are so regular that scientists compare them to the ticking of an atomic clock.

Why Pulsars Work as GPS
(Photograph: NASA)

Why Pulsars Work as GPS

Just as GPS on Earth uses satellite signals to calculate your location, pulsars can be used for navigation in deep space. Because each pulsar has a unique “fingerprint”, its rotation period and pulse signature, they can be identified from anywhere in the galaxy.

The Golden Record’s Pulsar Map
(Photograph: NASA)

The Golden Record’s Pulsar Map

On Voyager’s Golden Record cover, NASA engraved a pulsar map showing 14 pulsars around the Sun. Each pulsar is drawn with its period encoded in binary. If an extraterrestrial civilisation finds Voyager, they could trace the signals back to locate our solar system.

Precision Across the Universe
(Photograph: NASA)

Precision Across the Universe

The pulses from neutron stars are so stable that even tiny changes can be detected over millions of years. This makes them reliable cosmic GPS markers, allowing scientists or alien astronomers, to pinpoint Voyager’s origin with astonishing accuracy.

Why Pulsars Are Timeless Beacons
(Photograph: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center))

Why Pulsars Are Timeless Beacons

Unlike planets or stars that move significantly over cosmic timescales, pulsars spin steadily for millions of years. Even as they slow down, their gradual changes can be calculated. That means Voyager’s pulsar map could still work for civilisations millions of years in the future.

Humanity’s Galactic Address
(Photograph: NASA)

Humanity’s Galactic Address

By embedding pulsars as reference points, Voyager carries humanity’s “cosmic home address” across the stars. Whether or not aliens ever find it, the pulsar map shows how humans cleverly used the universe’s own beacons to announce our presence.

