/'Victim, minor or....': Why Bill Clinton's Epstein file pool pics raise serious questions

The most alarming aspect of the "hot tub" and "pool" photos is not just who is visible, but who is hidden. Under federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) guidelines, specifically exemptions (b)(6) and (b)(7)(C), the Department of Justice is legally required to redact the faces of individuals to protect their privacy. In the context of the Epstein investigation, this protection is primarily granted to three groups: confirmed victims of sex trafficking, minors, or uncharged private citizens. If the person next to a former US President was merely an adult socialite or staffer, their identity might typically be revealed; the decision to fully black them out fuels the terrifying possibility that Clinton was swimming with a victim or a child.