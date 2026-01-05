/'Venezuela's neighbour': This country has made coca cultivation legal and its President was himself a farmer of it once

The US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his transfer to New York to face federal charges has renewed scrutiny of how Latin American states intersect with the global cocaine trade. A newly unsealed US Justice Department indictment accuses captured Venezuelan President of running a ‘corrupt, illegitimate government’ fueled by an extensive drug-trafficking operation that flooded the US with thousands of tons of cocaine. Maduro is charged alongside his wife, his son and three others. He is indicted on four counts: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.