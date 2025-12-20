The wait is over. The DOJ has released the first "massive" batch of Epstein files, totalling hundreds of thousands of pages. But with servers crashing and a "rolling" deadline, accessing them is a challenge. Here is your guide to the files..
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed on Fox News that this initial release contains "several hundred thousand" documents. This massive cache includes investigative notes, FBI interview summaries, and materials from the 2006-2008 Florida investigation and the 2019 New York sex trafficking case.
This is not the full archive. Blanche admitted the DOJ could not review "every single piece of paper" by the Dec 19 deadline, opting instead for a "rolling release." He expects "several hundred thousand more" documents to be uploaded over the next couple of weeks. Critics like Rep. Thomas Massie argue this violates the law, which demanded a full release within 30 days.
The release reportedly includes:
Photographs: Never-before-seen images from raids on Epstein’s properties (Manhattan, Palm Beach, US Virgin Islands).
Grand Jury Testimony: Transcripts from the previously sealed grand jury proceedings.
Flight & Call Logs: Detailed records of Epstein’s travel and communications, mapping his network in the years leading up to his death.
The portal features a prominent Privacy Notice: "All reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims." However, the DOJ warns that due to the sheer volume, some sensitive information might "inadvertently" remain. Users should expect heavy black bars over names of victims and minors.
The Department of Justice has established a specific landing page for the release: https://www.justice.gov/epstein. This portal, labeled "The Epstein Library," is broken down into sections: Court Records, DOJ Disclosures, FOIA Records, and House Disclosures. Users should look for "Data Set 1 Files" or similar headers to find the newly uploaded material.
If the main DOJ site crashes due to high traffic (which is likely given the global interest), files are also being mirrored on:
The FBI Vault: vault.fbi.gov/jeffrey-epstein (look for new "Parts").
House Oversight Committee: For specific photos and exhibits released by Congress.
The partial release has sparked immediate backlash. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna warned that "anyone who conceals documents... will be prosecuted," and Rep. Massie posted the text of the law highlighting the word "ALL," signalling that the DOJ’s "rolling" approach might face legal challenges in the coming days.