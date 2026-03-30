/‘USS Tripoli’: How much does it cost the US Navy to operate its deadliest amphibious assault ship?

Published: Mar 30, 2026, 13:21 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 13:21 IST
The USS Tripoli cost Rs 28,000 crore to build and carries an air wing worth an additional $3 billion. Deployed to the Middle East with 3,500 troops, operating this massive amphibious assault ship costs millions of dollars every single day.
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America-class amphibious assault ship
Commissioned in 2020, the USS Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship designed to project massive combat power. Building this 45,000-ton behemoth cost the US Navy approximately $3.4 billion, which translates to roughly Rs 28,000 crore.
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The Three Billion Dollar Air Wing
The ship itself is only half the financial equation. When configured as a 'Lightning Carrier', the Tripoli holds up to 20 F-35B stealth fighter jets, adding an extra $3 billion (Rs 25,000 crore) in aviation assets to its flight deck.
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Massive crew
A warship of this magnitude requires a massive crew to function in hostile waters. The vessel permanently houses over 1,100 sailors and actively deploys with an additional 1,600 to 2,200 combat-ready Marines, generating immense daily payroll and sustainment costs.
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The Strike Group Multiplier
The Tripoli never sails alone into combat zones. Factoring in the escorting destroyers, fast-attack submarines, and the associated aviation wing, operating a full US Expeditionary Strike Group costs an estimated $6 to $8 million per day.
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Hybrid-Electric Fuel Savings
To mitigate extreme fuel costs, engineers equipped the Tripoli with a highly advanced hybrid-electric propulsion system. By switching between gas turbines for high speeds and electric motors for cruising, the Navy expects to save over $250 million in lifetime fuel expenses.
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The Maintenance Burden
Keeping a complex naval vessel combat-ready requires constant, highly expensive upkeep. Even routine, scheduled maintenance periods while docked cost tens of millions, with a single restricted availability repair contract in 2023 costing taxpayers over $33 million.
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(Photograph: Flickr)
US military buildup
The Tripoli recently arrived in the Persian Gulf to deter Iranian aggression and protect strategic shipping lanes. This deployment is part of a massive regional US military buildup that analysts estimate is currently costing America up to $1 billion every single day.