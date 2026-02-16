/​​‘USS Gerald R. Ford or USS Abraham Lincoln’: Which carrier can launch more airstrikes on Iran in a 24‑hour period?

The USS Gerald R. Ford is designed to launch 270 sorties in 24 hours, outpacing the USS Abraham Lincoln's 240. With electromagnetic launchers and faster weapons elevators, the Ford delivers 30 per cent more combat power, though the Lincoln remains a battle-tested veteran.
It is designed for high-intensity warfare, the USS Gerald R. Ford is engineered to launch significantly more airstrikes in a single day than its predecessor, the USS Abraham Lincoln. Official specifications state it can generate roughly 30 per cent more flights due to its advanced design and automation.
In a 'surge' scenario of 24-hour continuous combat, the USS Gerald R. Ford targets 270 sorties (missions) per day.By comparison, the Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln has a proven surge capacity of approximately 240 sorties in the same period.
The Lincoln uses massive steam pistons to launch jets, which places heavy stress on the ship and requires recharge time. The Ford uses the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), which accelerates jets smoother and resets almost instantly for rapid-fire launches.
The Ford’s flight deck was completely redesigned to function like a racing pit stop, moving the island tower further back to create more space This layout allows crews to refuel and rearm jets simultaneously in a fraction of the time it takes on the more crowded Lincoln deck.
Rearming is the biggest bottleneck in combat, but the Ford solves this with advanced electromagnetic weapons elevators.These move ordnance to the flight deck much faster and with fewer sailors than the older, slower cable-driven elevators on the Lincoln.