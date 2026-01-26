/'USS Abraham Lincoln on move': How F-35 fighter jets could make Iran’s radar systems obsolete

The AN/AAQ-37 DAS consists of six infrared cameras mounted around the fuselage, giving the pilot "X-ray vision" through the floor and walls of the cockpit. This system provides a 360-degree real-time infrared feed directly to the pilot's helmet-mounted display, allowing them to track incoming missiles and enemy aircraft from any angle. In the contested airspace over Tehran, this ensures that no threat can sneak up on the "Black Knights" of VMFA-314, regardless of visibility or radar conditions.