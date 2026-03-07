LOGIN
‘US vs Iran’: Why Iran attacked US data centres in the Gulf

Published: Mar 07, 2026, 15:01 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 15:01 IST

Iran launched drone strikes on US-owned data centres in the UAE and Bahrain, targeting the digital infrastructure supporting military AI and regional businesses following recent US-Israeli attacks.

3 data facilities hit

Iranian drone strikes recently targeted three major cloud computing facilities in the Gulf. Two data centres in the United Arab Emirates faced direct hits, while another facility in Bahrain suffered structural damage. This marks a major shift where technology infrastructure is now a primary military target.

Retaliation for 900 strikes

The offensive came shortly after the United States and Israel launched a massive joint military operation against Iran. Nearly 900 targets were hit in the first 12 hours of the campaign. The strikes also resulted in the death of Iran's top leadership, prompting immediate retaliatory drone attacks.

Disrupting military AI tools

Modern militaries rely heavily on cloud infrastructure to process intelligence and simulate battle scenarios. The US military reportedly used advanced artificial intelligence tools to plan its recent strikes. By targeting these data centres, Iran aimed to disrupt the digital backbone supporting these military operations.

Data centres require massive capital, often running into billions of dollars to build and maintain. Striking these high-value digital assets is a calculated move to hurt business infrastructure and shake investor confidence. It also threatens the broader economic ambitions of Gulf nations trying to become global technology hubs.

21st-century oil refineries

In previous conflicts, regional forces frequently targeted oil pipelines and refineries to inflict economic pain. Today, data is considered the valuable new oil, making cloud storage facilities the modern equivalent of refineries. Damaging just one data centre can cripple the daily operations of thousands of businesses simultaneously.

The drone attacks caused significant power cuts and sparked fires at the affected cloud computing units. Emergency services had to shut down power to contain the damage, leading to prolonged service outages. Two major availability zones in the UAE were forced offline, causing severe connectivity issues for clients.

Shares drop 2.7 per cent

The physical damage to the cloud facilities sent immediate ripples through the global financial markets. Shares of the targeted technology company fell by roughly 2.7 per cent in premarket trading shortly after the news broke. The incident proves that digital infrastructure is incredibly vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts.

