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'US vs Iran': What makes USS Abraham Lincoln the ultimate US weapon against Iran?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 18:53 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 18:53 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln leads US naval operations in the Middle East with a 100,000-tonne displacement and 90 aircraft. It provides unmatched air power and strategic deterrence against Iran.

2 nuclear reactors onboard
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

2 nuclear reactors onboard

Two onboard nuclear reactors provide the aircraft carrier with an essentially unlimited operational range. This allows the ship to remain deployed in the Arabian Sea or the Persian Gulf without needing refuelling. It ensures a persistent and uninterrupted military presence.

Flagship of Strike Group 3
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Flagship of Strike Group 3

The vessel serves as the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 3, leading multiple guided-missile destroyers. It is accompanied by warships like the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy. This formation provides a layered defence and integrated offensive capabilities.

Houses 5,000-plus personnel
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(Photograph: Canva)

Houses 5,000-plus personnel

Functioning as a floating command centre, the ship accommodates a crew of more than 5,000 sailors and aviators. This personnel force is required to maintain continuous flight operations. They manage everything from navigation to combat readiness.

Carries 90 advanced aircraft
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(Photograph: AFP)

Carries 90 advanced aircraft

The flight deck can support up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters for rapid combat launches. The air wing includes F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets. These jets are crucial for conducting precision strikes on military targets.

Over 100,000-tonne fortress
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Over 100,000-tonne fortress

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier weighing over 100,000 tonnes. It operates as a floating airbase that allows the US Navy to project power. The vessel is currently stationed in the Middle East for strategic operations.

24/7 electronic warfare tools
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

24/7 electronic warfare tools

Beyond traditional firepower, the carrier deploys EA-18G Growler aircraft designed for round-the-clock electronic warfare. These specialised jets can jam enemy radar and disrupt communication networks. This capability is vital for neutralising advanced air defence systems before physical strikes.

100 per cent strike capability
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

100 per cent strike capability

The deployment enables the US military to launch continuous sorties into hostile territory. It provides policymakers with flexible and rapid response options during regional conflicts. The carrier remains a central asset in the ongoing operations against Iran.

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