/‘US vs Iran war’: Can Iran’s advanced indigenous radar track and shoot down US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers?

With the US launching ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Can Iran’s upgraded 300-kilometre Bavar-373 radar actually detect the $2 billion B-2 stealth bombers dropping 30,000-pound bombs?
On 28 February 2026, the US launched 'Operation Epic Fury'. President Donald Trump confirmed.
The $2 billion B-2 Spirit uses a flying-wing design and radar-absorbent coating to shrink its radar cross-section. This makes it appear the size of a small bird on enemy screens.
Iran counters stealth threats with its indigenous Bavar-373 air defence system. Officials claim the upgraded radar has a detection range of 450 kilometres and can intercept targets at 300 kilometres.
Tehran operates low-frequency, over-the-horizon radars like the Sepehr to spot stealth aircraft. However, while these can detect a general presence, they cannot provide the precise coordinates needed for a missile lock.
If Iranian radar operators somehow secure a solid lock, they would launch the Sayyad-4B solid-fuel interceptor. This missile reaches hypersonic speeds to engage targets at high altitudes.
The US military prevents radar locks by deploying heavy electronic warfare support. Escort aircraft actively jam Iranian frequencies, effectively blinding indigenous systems before the B-2 arrives.
Despite Iran's technological advancements, defence experts conclude that shooting down a B-2 remains mathematically improbable. Tehran's air network currently lacks the processing power to defeat modern US stealth.