  'US vs Iran war': Can Iran's advanced indigenous radar track and shoot down US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers?

‘US vs Iran war’: Can Iran’s advanced indigenous radar track and shoot down US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 16:22 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 16:22 IST

With the US launching ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Can Iran’s upgraded 300-kilometre Bavar-373 radar actually detect the $2 billion B-2 stealth bombers dropping 30,000-pound bombs?

1 / 7
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Operation Epic Fury Begins

On 28 February 2026, the US launched 'Operation Epic Fury'. President Donald Trump confirmed.

2 / 7
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The B-2's Stealth Advantage

The $2 billion B-2 Spirit uses a flying-wing design and radar-absorbent coating to shrink its radar cross-section. This makes it appear the size of a small bird on enemy screens.

3 / 7
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Iran's Indigenous Bavar-373

Iran counters stealth threats with its indigenous Bavar-373 air defence system. Officials claim the upgraded radar has a detection range of 450 kilometres and can intercept targets at 300 kilometres.

4 / 7
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Low-Frequency Radar Limitations

Tehran operates low-frequency, over-the-horizon radars like the Sepehr to spot stealth aircraft. However, while these can detect a general presence, they cannot provide the precise coordinates needed for a missile lock.

5 / 7
5 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman, Wikimedia Commons)

The Sayyad-4B Missile Threat

If Iranian radar operators somehow secure a solid lock, they would launch the Sayyad-4B solid-fuel interceptor. This missile reaches hypersonic speeds to engage targets at high altitudes.

6 / 7
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Electronic Warfare Disruption

The US military prevents radar locks by deploying heavy electronic warfare support. Escort aircraft actively jam Iranian frequencies, effectively blinding indigenous systems before the B-2 arrives.

7 / 7
7 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

The Verdict on Detection

Despite Iran's technological advancements, defence experts conclude that shooting down a B-2 remains mathematically improbable. Tehran's air network currently lacks the processing power to defeat modern US stealth.

