'US vs Iran': US military action in Gulf of Oman sinks Iranian warship

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 24:11 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 24:11 IST

As Operation Epic Fury escalates in the Middle East, the United States military announced it has sunk an Iranian Jamaran-class warship in the Gulf of Oman. 

The Gulf of Oman strike
The Gulf of Oman strike

US forces struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman during the opening phase of Operation Epic Fury.

Sinking at Chah Bahar
(Photograph: AI)

Sinking at Chah Bahar

The 1,500-tonne warship was hit by precise US missile strikes and is currently sinking at a pier in Chah Bahar, southeast Iran.

A call to abandon ship
A call to abandon ship

Following the strike, the US military issued a direct message urging Iranian armed forces to lay down their weapons and abandon ship.

Iran claims carrier strike
Iran claims carrier strike

In retaliation, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched four ballistic missiles that successfully hit the USS Abraham Lincoln.

CENTCOM denies carrier damage
(Photograph: AFP)

CENTCOM denies carrier damage

The US military categorically denied the IRGC's claims, stating the Iranian ballistic missiles did not even come close to the aircraft carrier.

Carrier remains operational
(Photograph: AFP)

Carrier remains operational

Officials confirmed the USS Abraham Lincoln remains completely untouched and continues launching fighter jets to support ongoing strike missions.

US casualties reported
US casualties reported

Despite successfully defending the carrier, CENTCOM confirmed that three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded during the broader operation

