/'US vs Iran': US military action in Gulf of Oman sinks Iranian warship

As Operation Epic Fury escalates in the Middle East, the United States military announced it has sunk an Iranian Jamaran-class warship in the Gulf of Oman.
US forces struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette in the Gulf of Oman during the opening phase of Operation Epic Fury.
The 1,500-tonne warship was hit by precise US missile strikes and is currently sinking at a pier in Chah Bahar, southeast Iran.
Following the strike, the US military issued a direct message urging Iranian armed forces to lay down their weapons and abandon ship.
In retaliation, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched four ballistic missiles that successfully hit the USS Abraham Lincoln.
The US military categorically denied the IRGC's claims, stating the Iranian ballistic missiles did not even come close to the aircraft carrier.
Officials confirmed the USS Abraham Lincoln remains completely untouched and continues launching fighter jets to support ongoing strike missions.
Despite successfully defending the carrier, CENTCOM confirmed that three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded during the broader operation