/‘US vs Iran’: How will they be impacted? Top 10 richest Iranians in 2026

The top 10 richest Iranians in 2026 include tech moguls and real estate tycoons worth billions. While many live in the West, US-Iran tensions pose risks like market volatility and supply chain disruptions that could impact their vast fortunes.
The eBay founder remains the wealthiest Iranian-origin billionaire with an estimated fortune of $10.5 billion. Omidyar’s wealth is largely tied to tech stocks and global digital markets. A US-Iran conflict could trigger market volatility, impacting tech valuations, though his diversified philanthropy and media ventures offer some insulation against direct geopolitical shocks.
Co-founder of Clearlake Capital, Eghbali manages over $90 billion in assets, giving him a personal net worth of roughly $4.4 billion. His firm invests heavily in technology and industrial sectors. Rising interest rates or economic instability resulting from prolonged diplomatic tensions could slow down deal-making and affect the valuation of his massive portfolio.
With a net worth of $2.8 billion, Moshiri is a key player in British business and sports, notably football. His investments largely sit in diversified global holdings. While he operates from the UK, broader sanctions or restrictions on cross-border capital flows during a conflict could complicate international investment strategies for dual nationals.
Known as ‘Kam’, Ghaffarian holds $2.5 billion and operates in the critical sectors of space and nuclear energy. His companies, like X-energy, work closely with US government contracts. Interestingly, a conflict might actually increase demand for domestic energy security and defence-related technologies, potentially boosting his business interests in 2026.
The family behind the Mall of America controls a $2.5 billion real estate empire. Their wealth depends on consumer spending and tourism, which often dip during periods of global uncertainty. If US-Iran tensions lead to higher oil prices and inflation, consumer confidence in retail sectors could decline, impacting their mall revenues.
Founder of Future Shop, Khosrowshahi manages $1.8 billion through his firm, Persis Holdings. His portfolio focuses on retail and real estate in Canada and the US. Like other real estate investors, his assets could face pressure if geopolitical instability leads to market corrections, though his diversified approach provides stability.
Paul and David Merage, best known for creating Hot Pockets, hold a combined fortune estimated at $1.8 billion. Having pivoted from food manufacturing to capital markets and real estate, their wealth is now closely tied to the broader health of the US economy. In 2026, they face specific risks: if a US-Iran conflict drives up inflation or disrupts supply chains, the resulting volatility in the food and property markets could directly impact their investment returns.
Following the passing of Lord David Alliance in 2025, his family manages an estate valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The Alliance fortune remains deeply rooted in the UK’s textile and business sectors, which heavily depend on global trade routes and stable currency exchange rates. A geopolitical crisis in the Middle East could disrupt shipping or introduce new trade tariffs, posing significant challenges to the international import-export businesses now overseen by his heirs.
The founder of Bebe Stores retains a net worth of approximately $1.3 billion. Mashouf’s fortune relies on the retail fashion industry, which is highly sensitive to consumer sentiment. Economic downturns triggered by international conflict often lead to reduced luxury spending, which could affect the performance of his fashion and media investments.
MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian holds a net worth of $1.1 billion. His empire relies heavily on global supply chains and manufacturing. A geopolitical crisis involving the US and Iran could disrupt shipping lanes or increase logistics costs, squeezing margins for global toy manufacturers reliant on international trade.