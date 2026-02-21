LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?

‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 21, 2026, 20:40 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 20:40 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses a multi-layered shield of F-35C jets, electronic jamming, and automated missile systems to destroy drones. While highly effective against single targets, massive Iranian drone swarms remain a critical vulnerability.

The Airborne Radar Network
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Airborne Radar Network

The E-2D Hawkeye acts as the carrier's 'eye in the sky', scanning the horizon to detect small, low-flying drones long before they pose an immediate threat.

F-35C Fighter Interceptions
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-35C Fighter Interceptions

Stealth fighters serve as the first kinetic line of defence. In February 2026, an F-35C from the Lincoln successfully shot down an approaching Iranian Shahed-139 drone.

Electronic Warfare and Jamming
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Electronic Warfare and Jamming

EA-18G Growler aircraft use advanced tactical jamming pods to disrupt the GPS and command signals of Iranian drones, blinding them mid-flight.

The Aegis Destroyer Screen
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

The Aegis Destroyer Screen

Escorting Arleigh Burke-class destroyers use the Aegis combat system to track drones and fire SM-2 or SM-6 interceptor missiles at medium to long ranges.

RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles
5 / 7

RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles

If a drone breaches the outer shield, the carrier's own RIM-116 RAM launchers fire incredibly fast, infrared-homing missiles to destroy the target at closer ranges.

Phalanx CIWS: The Last Resort
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Phalanx CIWS: The Last Resort

For point-blank defence, the automated Phalanx Close-In Weapon System uses radar-guided Gatling guns to fire 4,500 armour-piercing rounds per minute, shredding incoming drones.

Drone Swarms
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Drone Swarms

While highly effective against isolated threats, experts warn that a massive 'swarm' of Iranian drones could saturate these defences and exhaust the ship's interceptor magazines.

Trending Photo

Iran-US tensions: Why USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford have angled runways?
8

Iran-US tensions: Why USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford have angled runways?

‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?
7

‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?

From Randeep Hooda to Adarsh Gourav: Meet the shape-shifters of Bollywood
8

From Randeep Hooda to Adarsh Gourav: Meet the shape-shifters of Bollywood

Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?
7

Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?

US to remove non‑proliferation guardrails from Saudi Arabia nuclear deal as Iran tensions rise?
7

US to remove non‑proliferation guardrails from Saudi Arabia nuclear deal as Iran tensions rise?