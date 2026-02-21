/‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses a multi-layered shield of F-35C jets, electronic jamming, and automated missile systems to destroy drones. While highly effective against single targets, massive Iranian drone swarms remain a critical vulnerability.
The E-2D Hawkeye acts as the carrier's 'eye in the sky', scanning the horizon to detect small, low-flying drones long before they pose an immediate threat.
Stealth fighters serve as the first kinetic line of defence. In February 2026, an F-35C from the Lincoln successfully shot down an approaching Iranian Shahed-139 drone.
EA-18G Growler aircraft use advanced tactical jamming pods to disrupt the GPS and command signals of Iranian drones, blinding them mid-flight.
Escorting Arleigh Burke-class destroyers use the Aegis combat system to track drones and fire SM-2 or SM-6 interceptor missiles at medium to long ranges.
If a drone breaches the outer shield, the carrier's own RIM-116 RAM launchers fire incredibly fast, infrared-homing missiles to destroy the target at closer ranges.
For point-blank defence, the automated Phalanx Close-In Weapon System uses radar-guided Gatling guns to fire 4,500 armour-piercing rounds per minute, shredding incoming drones.
While highly effective against isolated threats, experts warn that a massive 'swarm' of Iranian drones could saturate these defences and exhaust the ship's interceptor magazines.